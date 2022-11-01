Vote Zinke for U.S. House

As we enter into the last weeks of this year’s election, voters will be faced with lies and nonsense about local and statewide candidates, with the worst of it coming from Monica Tranel and the liberal left. They’ve even tried to paint Ryan Zinke, a fifth generation Montanan, as someone with no connections to the treasure state.

It couldn’t be farther from the truth. Ryan was raised in Whitefish, attended school there, and raised his family there. Ryan also spent years defending our country as a Navy Seal. He saw many things that most of us can never imagine, along with losing many of his fellow soldiers and friends while protecting our freedoms.

Ryan served in the Montana Legislature, represented Montana in Congress, and served in President Donald Trump’s cabinet as Interior Secretary. Ryan has represented Montana well and truly depicts what makes Montana great: its people.

The liberal left is spinning lies about Ryan because they know he doesn’t support their far-left liberal agenda that has destroyed families, our culture, and our schools. Ryan stands for our police, a protected southern border, and a strong, energy-independent America. He’ll fight to bring down inflation and gas prices – something he’s already done as Interior Secretary.

I am proud to support a fellow Montanan like Ryan Zinke who will put Montana ‘s interest first and support policies that protect Montana and our country. Vote Zinke.

Sen. Greg Hertz

Polson