Kalispell Teens Arrested on Robbery Charges

Three Kalispell teenagers who were allegedly involved in a robbery at a Butte bank on Sept. 1 were arrested late last month.

Caleb Bernhardt, 19, was arrested on a felony count of robbery and booked in the Flathead County Detention Center on Oct. 26. He was released the following day.

John Robert Austin, 18, and Logan Christopher Nadasi, 19, were both charged with felony counts of robbery by accountability and were arrested on Oct. 25 by University of Montana Police Department officers. They have since been released from the Missoula County Detention Facility.

According to documents filed in Butte-Silver Bow Justice Court, Bernhardt, who was armed, threatened an employee at Wells Fargo Bank in Butte on Sept. 1 and demanded she give him $15,000 or “he would shoot her.”

Austin and Nadasi, who were charged with robbery by accountability, allegedly aided Bernahrdt in the “planning or commission of the offense.”

Law enforcement in Butte, Missoula and Flathead counties had been investigating the incident since it occurred and obtained arrest warrants for all three men involved in the alleged robbery on Oct. 21, according to a press release.

Bernhardt, Austin and Nadasi face a maximum sentence of 40 years in the Montana State Prison and a fine of $50,000.