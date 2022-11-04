Podcast: 2022 Midterm Election Preview with Tristan Scott

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week:

On November 8, citizens across America will cast their ballots for local, state and national elections, except for those who have already voted by mail. In Flathead County, more than 22,000 voters have already submitted their ballots. Flathead Beacon managing editor Tristan Scott joined host Micah Drew to break down some of the races on the ballot and offer his insight into this year’s midterm elections.

To check your voter status, visit the Montana My Voter page, or visit the Flathead County election office in Kalispell, where you can still register to vote until 8 p.m. on election day. If you have yet to cast a ballot, check out our election preview coverage online.

The music in this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License. The episode also features two songs from local singer/songwriter Mike Murray’s album We Are Like Warriors, “The Good Ol’ Days You’re In” and “Moment of Time,” used with permission.