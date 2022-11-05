The Homeless Problem 

Upon reading the story, “Kalispell Chamber Considers Relocating,” I had a “tada” moment. I truly feel sadness and empathy for the lost souls who comprise the homeless population. I wish there were more resources to help those who want help.

Now for my “tada” moment. Why does the Kalispell Chamber feel like they have to relocate? Why do we, as hard-working citizens have to endure tent cities, abhorrent behavior, and drug paraphernalia? Why can’t we allow our kids to play in the parks on their own? Why do store owners have to face a loss of revenue due to strange people loitering in their entrances, or worse yet, have panhandlers accost customers? The problem is that this isn’t just a Kalispell problem or a Montana problem, but a national problem.

I had a tough old boss who used to say, “If you’re going to gripe about something, you’d better have a solution to go with it.” Here’s my dilemma … I don’t have a good solution. I have a number of solutions, such as running the homeless out of town, but I doubt I would get much support for my solution.

To those who think warming shelters, food assistance, tents, and pink unicorns are the answer, I say this. I admire your fervent desire to help the homeless, but that won’t solve the problem. If you are a true believer in your cause, the homeless would be staying with you … camping in your yard, eating your food, etc.

Yes, I’m a mean angry S.O.B., but turning 70 has irritated me. Mostly, I want to play with my grandsons in the park and not be embarrassed by what they might see. So, Kalispell, are going to continue to put a band-aid on a shotgun wound, or are we going to fix the problem?

Chuck Schedel

Bigfork