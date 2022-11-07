Man Accused in Fatal Columbia Falls Stabbing Deemed Mentally Unfit to Proceed

A 23-year-old Flathead County man accused of fatally stabbing his sister’s boyfriend in Columbia Falls in September will soon be committed to the Montana State Hospital after a judge deemed him mentally unfit to stand in court proceedings.

Judge Robert B. Allison granted the state’s request for Zain Alexander Ray Glass to be committed to the Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs at a Nov. 3 hearing in Flathead County District Court, determining that he “lacks mental fitness to proceed.”

Glass will be committed to the hospital within 14 days, and he will receive a treatment plan to assist him in gaining fitness to proceed in court.

On Sept. 21, Glass was booked in the Flathead County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond, where he remains, and was charged with a felony count of deliberate homicide.

According to an affidavit filed by Deputy Flathead County Attorney Alison Howard, Glass’ sister reported the stabbing on Sept. 20 and told authorities that she and her boyfriend had a verbal argument in her bedroom and when he exited the room, Glass was standing in the hallway and stabbed him.

Glass’ sister then locked him out of the house and called law enforcement and a Columbia Falls Police Department officer arrived to find Glass standing in the yard with a knife in his hand. After he was ordered to drop the knife, he was handcuffed. He later told detectives during an interview that the stabbing “was an accident,” records state.

Authorities found the victim with a knife wound to his abdomen, records state. He was transported to Logan Health, where he was pronounced dead.

Glass faces a maximum sentence of 100 years in the Montana State Prison.

Glass’ next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 26, 2023, at 9 a.m. where a judge will determine if he is fit to proceed with future court procedures.