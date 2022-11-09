fbpx
Elections

2022 General Election Results

Polls closed on Election Day at 8 p.m. statewide and results will be published as ballots are tallied

By Beacon Staff
Election worker A.B. sports a sparkly hat at his post at a polling station at the Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell on Nov. 8, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Editor’s Note: The results that appear below are only those featuring contested races in the Flathead Valley. For complete results, visit the Montana Secretary of State site here.

* = incumbent

Updated: 2:50 p.m., Nov. 9

__________________________________________________________

U.S. House District 1 (West)

Ryan Zinke (R) — 50%, 114,440 votes

Monica Tranel (D) — 46%, 103,481 votes

John Lamb (L) — 4%, 8,717 votes

__________________________________________________________

Flathead County Commissioner District 2

*Pam Holmquist (R) — 71%, 28,266 votes

Jack Fallon (write-in) — **%, **** votes (not yet tallied)

__________________________________________________________

Public Service Commission District 5

John Repke (D) — 43%, 37,675 votes

Anne Bukacek (R) — 56%, 49,102 votes

__________________________________________________________

Montana Senate

SD 04

John Fuller (R) — 62%, 5.033 votes

Kyle Waterman (D) — 38%, 3.083 votes

__________________________________________________________

Montana House

HD 03

*Braxton Mitchell (R) — 58%, 2,674 votes

Andrea Getts (D) — 42%, 1,912 votes

HD 04

*Matt Regier (R) — 76%, 4,144 votes

Kimberly Pinter (D) 24%, 1,321 votes

HD 05

*Dave Fern (D) — 61%, 3,549 votes

Lyn Bennett (R) — 39%, 2,238 votes

HD 07

Courtenay Sprunger (R) — 63%, 2,112 votes

Angela Kennedy (D) — 37%, 1,242 votes

HD 08

Terry Falk (R) — 72%, 3,215 votes

Sid Daoud (L) — 27%, 1,215 votes

__________________________________________________________

Local-Option Marijuana Excise Tax (3%)

Medical — For: 49%, 22,364 votes; Against: 51%, 23,462 votes

Non-Medical (recreational) — For: 73%, 33,181 votes; Against: 27%, 12,562 votes

__________________________________________________

Supreme Court Justice #1

Bill D’Alton — 22%, 81,260 votes

*Jim Rice — 78%, 285,161 votes

__________________________________________________

Supreme Court Justice #2

James Brown — 46%, 187,194 votes

*Ingrid Gustafson — 54%, 220,692 votes

