2022 General Election Results

Editor’s Note: The results that appear below are only those featuring contested races in the Flathead Valley. For complete results, visit the Montana Secretary of State site here.
* = incumbent
Updated: 2:50 p.m., Nov. 9
__________________________________________________________
U.S. House District 1 (West)
Ryan Zinke (R) — 50%, 114,440 votes
Monica Tranel (D) — 46%, 103,481 votes
John Lamb (L) — 4%, 8,717 votes
__________________________________________________________
Flathead County Commissioner District 2
*Pam Holmquist (R) — 71%, 28,266 votes
Jack Fallon (write-in) — **%, **** votes (not yet tallied)
__________________________________________________________
Public Service Commission District 5
John Repke (D) — 43%, 37,675 votes
Anne Bukacek (R) — 56%, 49,102 votes
__________________________________________________________
Montana Senate
SD 04
John Fuller (R) — 62%, 5.033 votes
Kyle Waterman (D) — 38%, 3.083 votes
__________________________________________________________
Montana House
HD 03
*Braxton Mitchell (R) — 58%, 2,674 votes
Andrea Getts (D) — 42%, 1,912 votes
HD 04
*Matt Regier (R) — 76%, 4,144 votes
Kimberly Pinter (D) 24%, 1,321 votes
HD 05
*Dave Fern (D) — 61%, 3,549 votes
Lyn Bennett (R) — 39%, 2,238 votes
HD 07
Courtenay Sprunger (R) — 63%, 2,112 votes
Angela Kennedy (D) — 37%, 1,242 votes
HD 08
Terry Falk (R) — 72%, 3,215 votes
Sid Daoud (L) — 27%, 1,215 votes
__________________________________________________________
Local-Option Marijuana Excise Tax (3%)
Medical — For: 49%, 22,364 votes; Against: 51%, 23,462 votes
Non-Medical (recreational) — For: 73%, 33,181 votes; Against: 27%, 12,562 votes
__________________________________________________
Supreme Court Justice #1
Bill D’Alton — 22%, 81,260 votes
*Jim Rice — 78%, 285,161 votes
__________________________________________________
Supreme Court Justice #2
James Brown — 46%, 187,194 votes
*Ingrid Gustafson — 54%, 220,692 votes
Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.
Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.