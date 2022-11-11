Kalispell Appoints New Municipal Judge

The Kalispell City Council at a Nov. 7 meeting passed a motion to appoint former adjutant city attorney Richard Hickel as the municipal court judge until the next general election cycle in 2023.

The selection committee recommended Hickel’s appointment, and Flathead County District Court Judge Heidi Ulbricht administered his oath of office at the meeting.

“I think you made a wonderful selection choosing Rich Hinkel,” Ulbricht said. “I’ve had a long-time working relationship with him, and I admire his professionalism. He’s always been a wonderful officer of the court and I know he will perform his duties as a municipal judge with integrity and bring stability to the municipal court.”

Hinkel said he pledged to bring a fair court to the city.

“I want to thank you for recommending and ultimately approving me for this important position,” Hinkel said. “I am humbled and honored to be selected.”

Additionally, the council approved a preliminary plat for two more phases to the Meadows Edge development on Farm to Market Road. The new phases will add four lots to the existing approval and will contain 38 acres of land and the total number of units will be raised to 308. The project is zoned for residential lots and mixed-use areas.

Right-of-way improvements will be included with the project on Farm to Market Road and Three Mile Drive.

The property borders a wetland area, and the subdivision regulations will require a 100-foot setback from the wetlands.