Whitefish Community Foundation Announces New President

The Whitefish Community Foundation announced last week that Alan Davis will take over as the organization’s new president and CEO, replacing Linda Engh-Grady, who served the foundation for 14 years and is heading into retirement.

“We are excited to welcome Alan to our team,” Whitefish Community Foundation Board Chair Ardy Whisler said in a press release. “Alan has a proven track record of successfully working with Flathead Valley donors and nonprofits, and he understands the needs of our local communities. We are confident that he is the right person to lead the foundation into the future.”

Davis previously led fundraising efforts at Whitefish Legacy Partners (WLP) since 2015 where he leveraged private donations and grant funding to support and develop the Whitefish Trail and conservation and outdoor education programming.

“As the new President/CEO of Whitefish Community Foundation, I am excited to work with all of our community donors and nonprofits to increase their impact, especially during a time when rapid growth is creating gaps in our community’s most basic needs,” Davis said.

Davis is originally from Knoxville, Tennessee and graduated from the College of Charleston before moving to Whitefish in 2014 with his wife, Frances. They enjoy biking, climbing, skiing and floating, and they became parentsto twins last year.

Engh-Grady will work closely with Davis and introduce him to the foundation’s donors and partners as he transitions into his new role starting Jan. 1.

Davis will wrap up his work with WLP in December. “We are very proud of Alan with his many years of conservation work and trust in his ability to serve the valley well in his new role at Whitefish Community Foundation,” WLP Board Chair Mike Jopek said.

Additionally, the foundation recently received $300,000 for the Kids Fund – Giving Voice to Children grant program, which helps local children who are suffering from homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless.

Two donations totaling $150,000 were given to the foundation and the Lesar Foundation matched the gifts.

The Kids Fund launched in 2020 when Sherry and Dave Lesar began fundraising to create programs focused on safety, education and health for homeless and at-risk children.

“With the economy slipping into recession and high inflation impacting everything from food to shelter, it is now more critical than ever to provide help to children in need,” Sherry Lesar said in a press release.

Since the program began, the Foundation has awarded $316,000 in grants to several local nonprofit organizations.

CASA for Kids, Boys and Girls Club of Glacier County, Child Bridge, Flathead Youth Home and Land to Hands have been recipients of the program.

To donate to the Whitefish Community Foundation, visit www.whitefishcommunityfoundation.org.