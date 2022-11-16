Companionable Silence

Model: Asa Grant, Kalispell
What he’s wearing:
Jean Jacket, $49, Kalispell Antique Mall, Kalispell
Felted hat, $140, Smithbilt Hats Inc., Calgary, AB
Custom Chaps, $279, Cow Camp Supply, Fairfield
What she’s wearing:
Custom Western Saddle, $5,000, Jessie Cherot, Columbia Falls
Felted Hat
$140
Smithbilt Hats Inc.
Calgary, AB
Jean Jacket
$49
Kalispell Antique Mall
Kalispell
Silk Scarf
$35
Etsy.com
Camp Trail Methods – E. Krepes
$26
Station 8
Columbia Falls
Curry Comb
$12.99
Murdoch’s
Kalispell
Pack Bells
$19.99
Murdoch’s
Kalispell
Kings Ropes – calf rope
$62
King’s Saddlery
Sheridan, WY
Hand Crafted Knife
$179
Asa Grant
Kalispell
Custom Chaps
$279
Cow Camp Supply
Fairfield
Dee Bit
$27.99
New Song Saddles and Tack
Kalispell, MT
Horseshoe Nails
$ 8.99/100pcs
Murdoch’s
Kalispell
Leather Cowboy Cuffs
$54
Kalispell Antique Mall
Kalispell
Hoof Knife
$19.99
Murdoch’s
Kalispell
Oalthe Leather Boots
$429
Western Outdoor
Kalispell
Spurs
$64.99
Murdoch’s
Kalispell
Stirrups
$275.00
Jessie Cherot
Columbia Falls
Mohair Pack Cinch
$30
New Song Saddles and Tack
Kalispell