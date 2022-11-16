fbpx
Lifestyle

Companionable Silence

Companions in silence, a conversation between a cowboy and his horse requires no words

By Chelsea Martini
Asa Grant, photographed by Mandy Mohler of Field Guide Designs.

Model: Asa Grant, Kalispell

What he’s wearing:

Jean Jacket, $49, Kalispell Antique Mall, Kalispell

Felted hat, $140, Smithbilt Hats Inc., Calgary, AB

Custom Chaps, $279, Cow Camp Supply, Fairfield

What she’s wearing:

Custom Western Saddle, $5,000, Jessie Cherot, Columbia Falls

Styled by Chelsea Martini and Mandy Mohler. Photographed by Mandy Mohler of Field Guide Designs.

STYLE GUIDE

Felted Hat

$140

Smithbilt Hats Inc.

Calgary, AB

Jean Jacket

$49

Kalispell Antique Mall

Kalispell

Silk Scarf

$35

Etsy.com

Camp Trail Methods – E. Krepes

$26

Station 8

Columbia Falls

Curry Comb

$12.99

Murdoch’s

Kalispell

Pack Bells

$19.99

Murdoch’s

Kalispell

Kings Ropes – calf rope

$62

King’s Saddlery 

Sheridan, WY

Hand Crafted Knife

$179

Asa Grant

Kalispell

Custom Chaps

$279

Cow Camp Supply

Fairfield

Dee Bit

$27.99

New Song Saddles and Tack

Kalispell, MT

Horseshoe Nails

$ 8.99/100pcs

Murdoch’s

Kalispell

Leather Cowboy Cuffs

$54

Kalispell Antique Mall

Kalispell

Hoof Knife

$19.99

Murdoch’s

Kalispell

Oalthe Leather Boots

$429

Western Outdoor

Kalispell

Spurs

$64.99

Murdoch’s

Kalispell

Stirrups

$275.00

Jessie Cherot

Columbia Falls

Mohair Pack Cinch

$30

New Song Saddles and Tack

Kalispell

