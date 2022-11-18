Kalispell Man Accused of Trafficking Meth Sentenced to Six Years in Prison

A 64-year-old man Kalispell man who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in Flathead County for about two years after law enforcement found more than a pound of the drug, firearms and cash belonging to him during a search was sentenced Nov. 17 to six years in prison followed by five years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Timothy Leo Vleisides in August pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute in U.S. District Court before Judge Dana L. Christensen.

According to court documents, Flathead County law enforcement searched a storage container and vehicle belonging to Vleisides and recovered more than one pound of meth, two handguns and $35,360. When confronted, Vleisides admitted he had received meth in the mail and every other month for the past two years and that he was cleaning out his storage container so law enforcement would not find anything.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara J. Elliott prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Northwest Drug Task Force.