Mother Teresa, in her infinite wisdom, once said, “None of us, including me, ever do great things. But we can all do small things, with great love, and together we can do something wonderful.”

I am honored to have been chosen to represent Montana House District 7 and grateful to so many who supported my candidacy.

From the first day to the last, my campaign required a tireless team effort; I am so proud of what we created together. I owe a debt of gratitude to each person who took the time to discuss the issues, asked hard questions, voted for me, volunteered countless hours, and reinforced my ardent commitment to positive campaigning.

I want to thank my family, particularly my mother, Kay Burt. Mom, you are my superhero. You did it all, from accounting to parades to fundraising – and cheered with the special enthusiasm afforded only to mothers. To Representative Frank Garner: you’ve set the standard for servant leadership; “thank you” will never be enough. To my opponent, Angela Kennedy, thank you for being open to discussion and for running a campaign focused on the issues.

We’re on to big things, friends. Now the real work begins! Let’s do this!

Rep.-elect Courtenay Sprunger

R-Kalispell