Support ‘Life’ at the Legislature

The 2022 election season is over and now the Legislature can contemplate session priorities. In a pre-election op-ed, the chair of state’s Republican Central Committee asserted that its endorsed Supreme Court candidate would “prop up Montana’s small businesses.” Oh my! This is only one example of the GOP’s sketchy or selective grasp on the Montana Constitution. The legislative majority would be wise to brief its caucus on what it can or cannot do without constitutional amendment.

If “life” issues are to be front and center, the Legislature could however consider the following:

1. Abolishing capital punishment. Redemption is never off the table.

2. Providing appropriate and readily available health support for those in Montana’s custodial institutions.

3. Optimizing regional mental health clinics.

4. Strengthening Child Protective Services.

5. Tackling addiction issues in urban and rural areas.

6. Addressing services for the growing population of infirm and helpless elderly and their caregivers.

Margaret S. Davis

Lakeside