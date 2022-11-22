Free Thanksgiving Dinners Across the Flathead Valley 

Sykes Diner (Kalispell)

For decades, Sykes has served free Thanksgiving dinners to the Kalispell community. This year, dinner will be from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Carry-out options are available.

Kalispell First Church of the Nazarene (Kalispell)

First Church of the Nazarene will open its doors at 11 a.m. for community members to gather, bring board games and watch Thanksgiving football. A meal will be served at 12:30 p.m.

Christ Lutheran Church (Whitefish)

Whitefish’s Christ Lutheran will host its community dinner from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Those interested in volunteering or donating can call the church at (406) 862-2615.

First Baptist Church (Bigfork)

First Baptist is hosting a free meal at 1 p.m. There will be music, testimonies and a devotional in addition to dinner. Those planning on attending should call the church at (406) 755-1891 or register at fbcbigfork.org/thanksgiving.

Pocketstone Café (Bigfork)

Pocketstone Café’s tenth annual Thanksgiving dinner will have three seatings—11 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. All are welcome. Attendees should R.S.V.P. by calling (406) 837-7223. Those who want to volunteer can call for more information.