Market Trends: Flathead County Home Listings Added by Calendar Month (2020-2022)

Back in February, we charted the quantity of new listings by calendar month (Flathead County single-family residences). Let’s refresh the data (listed for $250,000 to $999,999), to compare January through October for the past three years (see chart). Yeah, I don’t want to go anywhere else either.

© Copyright 2022 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.