Market Trends: Flathead County Home Listings Added by Calendar Month (2020-2022)

Having charted the quantity of new listings by calendar month back in February, let's refresh the data to compare January through October for the past three years

By Richard Dews

Back in February, we charted the quantity of new listings by calendar month (Flathead County single-family residences). Let’s refresh the data (listed for $250,000 to $999,999), to compare January through October for the past three years (see chart). Yeah, I don’t want to go anywhere else either.

© Copyright 2022 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.

