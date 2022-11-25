Huzzah FVCC!

Without having to leave Kalispell, I’ve seen an impressively talented live music performance, and, less than two weeks after the Wailin’ Jennys took the stage, laughed so hard that whatever muscles I have in my abdomen ached the next day, the consequence of attending author David Sedaris’ rousing reading. If you haven’t heard, the Flathead Valley is now the home to a performing arts center that rivals anything across the state and region. Earlier this month, the Paul D. Wachholz College Center opened its doors on the campus of Flathead Valley Community College, providing our community with cultural, educational, and musical opportunities like we’ve never experienced before.

The Wailin’ Jennys concert was the first performance to christen the performance hall. When Dr. Jane Karas was invited on stage before the show, I was verklempt. Her visionary leadership at the helm of our community college has not only transformed the school but our entire community. I’m so grateful for her and the many people who’ve worked for decades to make this project a reality, including the generous philanthropic support from Kalispell’s notable entrepreneur Paul D. Wachholz, whom the center is named after.

The new center is now home to the Glacier Symphony and Chorale, in addition to FVCC’s own music department. Music from around the country and world will take the stage, and the schedule for December includes the Nutcracker with the San Diego Ballet and the Glacier Symphony, and Chip Davis’s Mannheim Steamroller. Jazz, flamenco, rock and roll, and more are all slated to perform. Right here in Kalispell. Upon walking into the modern, light space I wondered if I somehow stumbled into a wormhole and ended up in Seattle. The acoustics are incredible, the seats comfortable, and everyone I’ve chatted with during intermission is beyond thrilled.

Perhaps music isn’t your thing. The center boasts lectures, including the National Geographic Live series, an art gallery, and a gym. Later this winter another beloved writer of mine, Anne Lamott, is speaking. I believe more than ever the arts and community-based offerings only enrich communities like ours, and provide us with a longed-for, especially during the pandemic, place to gather together and relish in the talents of others, be they vocal harmonies or spoken word. There’s a lot of talent here and around the world, and now instead of driving elsewhere like Missoula or Spokane, we can welcome the world to our hometown stage.

Congratulations to Dr. Jane Karas for this achievement, and my thanks to the donors, champions, and FVCC staff who made this project happen and who are working to bring creativity, joy, humor, and sound to the stage.

I hope to see you at an upcoming show. I plan to be a regular.

Maggie Doherty is a writer and book reviewer who lives in Kalispell with her family.