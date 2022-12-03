Facing ‘Hiring Challenges,’ Glacier Park Seeks Seasonal Staff

Facing “hiring challenges” as it begins laying plans for the 2023 visitation season, Glacier National Park is currently seeking applicants to fill support positions throughout the park.

The park’s call for prospective job-seekers is a reminder that even public land management agencies are drawing from the same strained workforce as other sectors of the local economy.

“Enjoy the grandeur of Glacier National Park as your summer office and home and spend your free time exploring glacially carved lakes and valleys,” according to a press release soliciting candidates to fill a lengthy docket of vacant positions, which range from biologists and botanists to carpenters and trail crew members. “Affordable housing is available with most positions at Glacier National Park, and by gaining valuable experience, a seasonal position can be the gateway to establishing a career in federal service.”

By framing the availability of affordable housing as a perk of employment, the call for job applicants captures a tension all too familiar to members of a seasonal workforce who can scarcely afford to live in the communities they serve.

For Glacier, which builds out its seasonal workforce each summer to correspond with the surge in summertime visitation, the recruitment of employees is paramount to its ability to offer a full range of services, particularly between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

“Seasonal positions are the backbone of Glacier National Park,” Superintendent Dave Roemer stated in a press release. “We can’t operate the park at full capacity without them, and park amenities offered this summer will be in direct correlation with how many people we can hire.”

The wide-ranging list of available positions includes: park ranger, visitor services assistant, biological science technician, forestry technician, dispatcher, equipment operator, maintenance worker, trail crew, laborer, automotive worker, carpenter, masonry worker, volunteer program assistant, and more.

“The park is facing the same hiring challenges as businesses throughout the country,” according to Emily Keil, administrative officer for Glacier National Park. “If you have ever considered working for the National Park Service, now is the perfect time to apply.”

All positions are advertised on USAJobs.gov. To get started, create a USAJobs account at www.usajobs.gov. Browse currently advertised positions by typing “Glacier National Park” in the location search box at the top of the page. Information on how to apply using USAJobs can be found at www.usajobs.gov/help. The period between application submission and contact by the park hiring official can be lengthy because of the volume of positions being advertised.

Seasonal positions typically work from April to October, with varying seasonal lengths depending on the position. Seasonal positions can last up to six months. The positions will be advertised separately and at different times through Dec. 30.