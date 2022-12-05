Man Arrested Following High-Speed Vehicle Pursuit

A 31-year-old Flathead County man was arrested following a high-speed vehicle pursuit on Sunday night involving multiple law enforcement agencies that started in Kalispell and ended north of Elmo on U.S. Highway 93, according to a Flathead County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) press release.

Sean James Edwards was booked in the Flathead County Detention Center for a parole violation in reference to the incident.

The incident began at approximately 9 p.m. on Dec. 4 when deputies and Kalispell Police Department (KPD) officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle and another report of an armed robbery on Main Street in Kalispell, according to the release.

A pursuit ensued and the vehicle traveled on Highway 93 through portions of Kalispell at speeds ranging from 75 to 95 miles per hour. The driver continued south after KPD officers failed to stop the vehicle before a Lake County Sheriff’s Office deputy deployed spike strips north of Montana Highway 28.

All parties were detained and transported to the Kalispell Police Department.

The stolen vehicle and robbery are both under investigation.

Edwards was convicted of criminal possession of drugs and theft charges in 2019 and a criminal endangerment charge in 2009, according to court documents.