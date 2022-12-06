Holiday Treats from the Flathead

Bonjour Bakery and Bistro – Kalispell

French-inspired Bonjour Bakery is ringing in the holiday season with treats like holiday pies, pumpkin muffins,

seasonal coffee drinks and Italian sodas.

Ceres Bakery – Kalispell

Downtown Kalispell’s Ceres Bakery is stocked with holiday cookies and Christmas breads for the festive season, such as the traditional Stollen bread and Panettone cake.

Fleur Bake Shop – Whitefish

Holiday desserts at Fleur include a vanilla Basque cake, filled with pastry cream and topped with almonds, as well as rolls, baguette wreaths and croquembouche, an elaborate French cone of pastry puffs.

Lake Baked – Bigfork

Next to Flathead Lake, Bigfork’s Lake Baked is serving desserts like huckleberry hand pies, Christmas tree Bundt cakes, caramel pecan rolls and special holiday platters.

Sugar Happy Cupcakes – Kalispell

Whether it’s Christmas trees or poinsettias, Sugar Happy’s team is decking the halls with festive cupcake decorations. Expect holiday-flavored cupcakes, macarons and brownies, as well as gourmet caramel apples.