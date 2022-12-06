fbpx
Holiday Treats from the Flathead

With the Holidays around the corner we caught up with some of our favorite bakers from across the valley

By Denali Sagner
Croissants from Bonjour Bakery and Bistro in Kalispell. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Bonjour Bakery and BistroKalispell

French-inspired Bonjour Bakery is ringing in the holiday season with treats like holiday pies, pumpkin muffins,
seasonal coffee drinks and Italian sodas.

Ceres BakeryKalispell 

Downtown Kalispell’s Ceres Bakery is stocked with holiday cookies and Christmas breads for the festive season, such as the traditional Stollen bread and Panettone cake. 

Fleur Bake ShopWhitefish

Holiday desserts at Fleur include a vanilla Basque cake, filled with pastry cream and topped with almonds, as well as rolls, baguette wreaths and croquembouche, an elaborate French cone of pastry puffs. 

Lake BakedBigfork

Next to Flathead Lake, Bigfork’s Lake Baked is serving desserts like huckleberry hand pies, Christmas tree Bundt cakes, caramel pecan rolls and special holiday platters. 

Sugar Happy CupcakesKalispell

Whether it’s Christmas trees or poinsettias, Sugar Happy’s team is decking the halls with festive cupcake decorations. Expect holiday-flavored cupcakes, macarons and brownies, as well as gourmet caramel apples. 

