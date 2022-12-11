Holland Lake Lodge is Following the Permit Process

Isn’t the root of the controversy surrounding Holland Lake Lodge an example of NIMBY (Not in My Back Yard)? The paradox of NIMBY is, “I got to come here, but I don’t want you to come because you will ruin it.” This is an old song that Montanans have sung for decades. HLL is on federal public land and governed by a complex set of laws that apply to all special permit users all over our country. Most ski areas, hiking trails, and campgrounds are on publicly owned lands. I am glad that there are rules and regulations that define how my natural resources can be used, in a way that still allows me to enjoy them. I regularly see thousands of people enjoying outdoor recreation in Montana. Why should HLL be different? I trust the permit process to continue to protect our natural resources. I believe the owners of HLL are following the permit process and ensuring the project will support everyone’s goals; to keep our Montana Big Sky exceptional so more people can enjoy it.
Kristen Sohlberg
Missoula
