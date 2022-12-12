Human Remains Found in Polebridge House Fire

Flathead County law enforcement is investigating a Dec. 11 structure fire on the North Fork Road north of Polebridge that led to the discovery of human remains inside of a house, according to a Flathead County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Numerous EMS and law enforcement agencies responded to the 13000 block of North Fork Road at 6 a.m. where they determined the house was a total loss and later discovered a deceased victim.

The remains have been sent to the Montana State Crime lab to determine the victim’s identity and the cause of death.

The Flathead County Fire Investigating Team and the Flathead County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident. Blankenship Fire Department, Columbia Falls Fire Department and several other agencies responded to the incident.