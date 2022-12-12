Shame on You, Matt Rosendale

Recently there was a vote regarding giving the heroes that defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 the Congressional Gold Medal. 406 lawmakers voted yes. 21 voted against. Our U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale joined ranks with such crazies as Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar in denying these brave heroes their due. We live in a state where everyone can have differing opinions, but this act defies commonsense and decency. Shame on you, Mr. Rosendale

Lew Moore

Rollins