A Winter Reading List

It might be a tight squeeze into the stocking draped above the fireplace — unless you boast supersized stockings — but books make the perfect gift for the holidays. And luckily for us, Montana is home to many great storytellers. To inspire your holiday shopping list, here are a few favorites from the Treasured State’s most talented authors.

Contemporary classic novels always have their place on the shelf, and Browning-born James Welch’s 1974 debut, “Winter in the Blood,” is no exception. Set on the Fort Belknap Reservation during the 1960s, this evocative book launched the Native American literature renaissance.

Montana native and award-winning journalist Nate Schweber’s newest book, “This America of Ours: Bernard and Avis DeVoto and the Forgotten Fight to Save the Wild,” brings to life the story of how the DeVotos saved America’s public lands from the grips of McCarthyism and greedy designs of private industry.

For the runner whose habit is laced with humor, Brendan Leonard’s “I Hate Running and You Can Too: How to Get Started, Keep Going, and Make Sense of an Irrational Passion” is the perfect accompaniment.

Montana’s “Fossil Librarian,” Kallie Moore shares real dinosaur stories and paleontology discoveries in the illustrated “Tales of the Prehistoric World: Adventures from the Land of Dinosaurs.”

Livingston is the setting for “The Center of Everything,” Jamie Harrison’s novel about memory, brain injury, and what happens in the small community when an accident on the river rocks everyone.

Winning the 2019 High Plains Book Award, Chris La Tray’s “One Sentence Journal” is a thoughtful collection of poems and short essays from the Métis poet.