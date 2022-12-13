Montana’s Minimum Wage Rising 75 cents to $9.95 in January

HELENA – Montana’s minimum wage is increasing 75 cents an hour to $9.95 starting on Jan. 1, the Department of Labor and Industry announced.
It’s the largest inflationary increase since voters passed a ballot initiative to increase the minimum wage by $1 an hour to $6.15 in January 2007 and then make inflationary changes each year.
An estimated 23,500 Montana workers, or 5% of the workforce, received hourly wages less than $9.95 in 2022 and are likely to receive higher wages due to the 2023 minimum wage increase, state labor officials said.
The state calculates the cost-of-living adjustment based on the increase in the Consumer Price Index, which was 8.26% from August 2021 to August 2022.
Montanan’s minimum wage increased by 45 cents to $9.20 for 2022 after a 5.25% increase in the CPI.
The federal minimum wage has remained at $7.25 an hour since 2009 and applies in 20 states, including Idaho, North Dakota and Wyoming.
Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.
Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.