Authorities Searching for Missing Snowmobiler in Canyon Creek

Rescue teams are searching for an 87-year-old male snowmobiler who did not return home yesterday after he went for a ride up Canyon Creek Road near Whitefish Mountain Resort, according to a Flathead County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) press release.

Charles Kind was expected to return from snowmobiling yesterday at 2 p.m., but he did not show up. His vehicle and trailer were found in the Canyon Creek parking lot north of Columbia Falls.

Kind was operating a black and blue Arctic Cat Blast snowmobile and he is likely wearing all black, including his jacket, bibs and helmet. He is not wearing a backpack.

The FCSO, Two Bear Air and Flathead and North Valley search and rescue teams are currently searching for Kind.

Anyone with information should call the FCSO dispatch center at (406) 758-5610 and press option 1.