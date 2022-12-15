Whitefish Man Killed in Crash on U.S. 93

A 73-year-old Whitefish man was killed in a motor vehicle crash on Dec. 14 on U.S. Highway 93 S. just north of Hodgson Road.

The victim, Thomas Vincent Faletti, was a passenger in a southbound 2003 Toyota Tundra when the driver attempted to make a turn into a business. The driver turned left in front of a northbound Dodge pickup that crashed into the passenger side of the Tundra.

Both drivers were transported by ambulance to Logan Health and their condition is not known at this time. Faletti was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Montana Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. The Whitefish Fire Department and Three Rivers EMS also responded to this incident.