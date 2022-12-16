Winter Prep Sports Preview 2023

The pivot from fall to winter sports seems to happen faster each year, but high school athletes also seem to tackle the switch with more poise.

Wrestling will once again be a dominant storyline this winter as Flathead High School is still the reigning champion for both boys and girls. Will the Flathead Valley retain its title as Montana’s wrestling mecca? Beyond the mats, top local athletes will be competing in the pool and on the basketball courts, aiming for prep honors.

Here’s an overview of some storylines to keep an eye on this winter.

Wrestling

FLATHEAD BRAVES

Head coach: Jeff Thompson

2021-22 postseason (boys): 1st at state

2021-22 postseason (girls): 1st at state

Key wrestlers: Gabe Lake, Sr., Noah Poe-Hatten, Sr., Anders Thompson, Jr., Lily McMahon, Sr., Alivia Rinehart, So., Lucille Libby, So.

Can they make it three? Since the start of girls wrestling in 2021 as a Montana High School Association sanctioned sport, Flathead High School has completed back-to-back sweeps in both the boys and girls tournaments. There’s no reason to expect the Brave Brawlers to enter the season with any expectation other than domination. The team has the most depth and is returning a slate of all-state wrestlers.

GLACIER WOLFPACK

Head coach: Ross Dankers

2021-22 postseason (boys): 9th at state

2021-22 postseason (girls): 4th at state

Key wrestlers: Teegan Vasquez, Sr., Garrett Bosch, So., Aiden Krause, Jr., Brooke Yeadon, So.

Vasquez is looking to make history as a member of the four-time champion club. The feat has only been accomplished 35 times since 1960, and only 10 times in Class AA competition. Yeadon was runner-up at 103 pounds last year, the highest finish by a Wolfpack grappler on the girls team.

COLUMBIA FALLS WILDCATS

Head coach: Jessie Schaeffer

2021-22 postseason: 8th at state

Key wrestlers: Justin Windauer, Sr., Blake Hoerner, So., Cris Rathjen, Jr., Brandon Role, Sr.

Columbia Falls brings back a 40-grappler strong program that is helmed by senior Windauer, the top returner on the team after finishing as champion at 138 pounds. Columbia Falls showed its depth by winning the early season Owen Invitational in Polson.

WHITEFISH BULLDOGS

Head coach: Danny Neff

2021-22 postseason: 19th at state

Key wrestlers: Landree Aurund, So., Kai Nash, Sr., Logan Heyne, So., Sam Bennetts, Fr.

Aurund and Heyne lead a squad of talented young Bulldogs who will be bolstered by seasoned veterans like Nash, who returns after a year-long break from the mats and finished runner-up in the early season Owen Invitational at 205 pounds. Bennetts makes up the entire Bulldogs’ girls wrestling team and in her freshman debut pinned three opponents en route to a runner-up finish.

BIGFORK VIKINGS

Head coach: Shawn Hall

2021-22 postseason: 18th at state

Key wrestlers: Traic Fainter, Jr., Angus Anderson, Jr., Joseph Farrier, Sr.,

The Vikings wrestling program has continued its growth and success over the years, making huge jumps from four years ago when just one athlete, Farrier, qualified for the state tournament. Last season, four athletes took to the mats at state, with Fainter placing fourth at 103 pounds.

Boys Basketball

FLATHEAD BRAVES

Head coach: Dirk Johnsrud

2021-22 record: 7-11 (6-8 Western AA)

Key players: Noah Cummings, Jr., Michael Manning, Sr., Gabe Sims, Jr.,

This is Johnsrud’s third season as head coach after four years as the junior varsity boys coach and a season as the freshman girls coach. The Braves graduated a talented crop of seniors in the spring and will be building this season with a young, albeit tall, team of sophomores and juniors.

GLACIER WOLFPACK

Head coach: Mark Harkins

2021-22 record: 7-10 (6-8 Western AA)

Key players: Noah Dowler, Sr., Ty Olsen, Sr.,

The Wolfpack is looking for a third appearance in the state tournament this year. Last year Glacier took two losses to end their season, but a senior-heavy lineup aims to change that post-season luck. Expect 6’7 Dowler to dominate the basket after averaging 8.2 points and 9.1 rebounds per game last season, as will Olsen, who added 9.2 points per game.

WHITEFISH BULLDOGS

Head coach: Alex Gonzalez

2021-22 record: 7-11 (1-9 Northwest A)

Key players: Mason Genovese, Jr., Mason Kelch, Jr., Josh Downie, Sr.

Alex Gonzalez takes over the Bulldogs program from Scott Smith, who resigned last year. While a solid senior class graduated, Gonzalez will be working with some talent this year. In the season opener against Eureka, Genovese and Kelch combined for 36 points while Downie sunk 11, laying the groundwork for a strong offense this season.

COLUMBIA FALLS WILDCATS

Head coach: Chris Finberg

2021-22 record: 11-10 (4-6 Northwest A)

Key players: Jace Hill, Jr., Alihn Anderson, Jr, Cody Schweikert, Jr.

A trio of experienced multisport athletes headline the Wildcats this season. Hill, Schweikert and Anderson are coming off a competitive football season and should bring seamless synergy to the court. Last year Hill dominated the conference stat sheets with 320 total points, while Anderson averaged more than 10 points per game.

BIGFORK VIKINGS

Head coach: John Hollow

2021-22 record: 16-3 (6-1 District 7B)

Key players: Bryce Gilliard, Sr., Isak Epperly, Sr.

Coach John Hollow is in his fourth year at the helm and really hit his stride last year with the Vikings making an appearance in the Class B semifinals. Following that success, a slew of returning stars, and a strong performance during summer league, the Bigfork squad should put together an even stronger run in the post season this year, led by senior all-state honorees Gilliard and Epperly.

Kennedy Moore of Flathead High School attempts to shoot through Glacier defense pass in the annual Crosstown basketball game at Flathead High School in Kalispell on Jan. 21, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Girls Basketball

FLATHEAD BRAVETTES

Head coach: Sam Tudor

2021-22 record: 17-5 (12-4 Western AA)

Key players: Akilah Kubi, Sr., Kennedy Moore, Jr., Maddy Moy, Jr.

The Bravettes broke a 15-year drought of state hardware with last year’s third-place trophy, in impressive feat considering it was Tudor’s second year coaching the team. This year, that post season experience will be formidable from the beginning in part because just one senior graduated. Moore and Moy each averaged at least nine points a game and Kubi averaged 5.4 points and 6.3 rebounds. The only hitch — Moy is returning from ACL surgery and won’t hit the court until after the New Year.

GLACIER WOLFPACK

Head coach: Amanda Cram

2021-22 record: 5-13 (2-12 Western AA)

Key players: Noah Fincher, Jr., Reese Ramey, So.

Amanda Cram returns for her fourth year as head coach for the Wolfpack. Despite losing a cadre of seniors, Cram expects to see Glacier back in the state tournament this year. Fincher is the leading returning point-scorer for the Wolfpack, having averaged 7.4 points per game last year, and Ramey will continue to make an impact as an underclassman after starting last year.

WHITEFISH BULLDOGS

Head coach: Bob Bolam

2021-22 record: 7-11 (3-7 Northwest A)

Key players: Jude Perry, Sr., Bailey Smith, Jr., Hailey Ells, Jr.

Following last season, which saw the Bulldogs remain in the lower half of the conference rankings, Bolam expects the latest iteration of the Whitefish team to be brimming with confidence, experience and drive. Smith exceeded 100 points last season and managed to put up 10 in the season opener despite returning from a knee injury.

COLUMBIA FALLS WILDCATS

Head coach: Cary Finberg

2021-22 record: 20-2 (10-0 Northwest A)

Key players: Hope McAtee, Jr., Lexi Oberholtzer, Jr.

The history and coaching prowess of Cary Finberg means the Wildkats can’t be counted out any season, and especially not following an appearance in the state tournament. Multisport star McAtee drained more than 200 points last year — 11.7 per game — and is a natural leader that the rest of the team will look to emulate.

BIGFORK VALKYRIES

Head coach: Cortnee Gunlock

2021-22 record: 25-2 (7-1 District 7B)

Key players: Braeden Gunlock, So., Ava Davey, So.

Last year’s third place trophy was a first for the Valkyries — and just a starting point for a dominant team that will be playing its last season in Class B. Gunlock scored 25 points in the final game last season, while Davey provided another 12. Expect this young duo to be on fire right from the start.

Swimming

COLUMBIA FALLS/WHITEFISH

Head coach: Hayden Pierce

2021-22 postseason (boys): Whitefish 2nd / Columbia Falls 3rd

2021-22 postseason (girls): Whitefish 2nd / Columbia Falls 5th

Key returners (girls): Sadie Cheff, Columbia Falls, So., Sydney Macintyre, Whitefish, Sr., Eloise McKeon, Columbia Falls, Sr.

Key returners (boys): Lincoln Shroeder, Whitefish, So., Adam Schrader, Columbia Falls, Sr.

The combined north valley swim teams continue to produce strong pool performances year after year. Last year Cheff, MacIntyre, McKeon, Shroeder and Shrader each had two top-five finishes at the state meet — all will be seeking the top podium spot this year.

BIGFORK

Head coach: Charlotte Ball

2021-22 postseason (girls): 3rd

Key returners (girls): Ashlyn McGill, Jr., Danika Bucklin, Jr., Erika Dowling, Jr.

A slew of seniors graduated from the Valkyries team last year, including a four-time individual champion, but Ball believes her smaller crew of younger women are highly focused and excited to find new events to maximize the chances for state qualifications.

FLATHEAD/GLACIER

Head coach: Karen Bouda

2021-22 postseason (boys): Glacier 2nd / Flathead 12th

2021-22 postseason (girls): Glacier 4th / Flathead 11th

Key returners (girls): Madeleine McGaughy, Glacier, So., Olivia Gibbons, Glacier, So.

Key returners (boys): Xander Stout, Glacier, Sr.. Isaac Keim, Jr.,

While Flathead’s top swimmer, triple-double state champion Lily Milner is off to the collegiate ranks, coach Karen Bouda is ready to replenish the podiums with athletes from the combined team.