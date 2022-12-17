This Was No Attack on a Commissioner

I attended the second meeting for the county regional septage facility after finishing my 12-hour shift. This was no attack on Commissioner Brad Abell. This was simply him not understanding the passion the local neighborhood has for this land and their homes. Many of the neighbors expressed to me they couldn’t even be in the room because they were afraid they couldn’t control their reactions. I didn’t understand that until looking at the commissioners only to realize one taking a siesta, and my blood boiled along with several of my neighbors. His excuse? Sleep apnea. Try rebuilding two homes over 22 years, putting absolutely everything you can into it, only to find out the county wants to put a septage facility across the street. The county taxpayers should know the proposal is to buy 36.1 acres with only 22 usable for $1.5 million. The proposed property would never appraise for this unless you compare it 50 acres next to the Majestic Valley Arena and right off Highway 93. Which they did. I also want to mention in the diagram from the engineers part of the septage facility is constructed in the 500-year floodplain.

Jason Mahlen

Kalispell