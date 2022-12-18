Do Something for Montana, Not to Montana 

There is a push to change our state by out-of-state developers, idealists, and now, Hollywood (Thanks, “Yellowstone” television series).

Let me explain. There are entities that I have a problem with:

1. POWDR: It seeks to expand and change the Holland Lake Lodge, even though it received considerable push back from local residents. Can’t it figure out it’s not wanted here?

2. AMERICAN PRAIRIE PRESERVE: They are trying to buy any land available to create a private bison herd in eastern Montana. This is destroying productive domestic cattle operations and the ranch way of life.

Both of these entities are backed by very large amounts of out-of-state money, and in the case of American Prairie Preserve, even international money.

The Yellowstone television series only shows the “beautiful” part of western Montana, not the “unbeautiful” part of eastern Montana. This TV series brings another horde of curiosity seekers to an already overcrowded western Montana. Have you tried to drive over the Going-to-the-Sun Road lately?

I consider all-of-the-above-described entities as doing something to Montana.

On the other side, I see another well monied, now out of state person, and what he has done FOR Montana. His name is Norm Asbjornson. He is a native Montanan who used his education at Montana State University to build a very successful company called AAON. He funded a new City Hall, library, museum and community center, along with many other improvements, for his hometown of Winifred. He also gave $50 million to largely fund a new engineering building at MSU. I consider his actions as doing something FOR Montana.

So, to all of the big bucks folks who want to do something FOR Montana, by all means you are welcome here. For those that want to do something TO Montana, please take your ideas, visions and money back where you came from, and leave Montana alone.

P.S.: I suppose a TV series called Winifred wouldn’t be nearly as popular as one called Yellowstone.

Chuck Schedel

Bigfork