Extreme Cold to Hit Northwest Montana this Week

The National Weather Service (NWS) on Dec. 17 issued an extreme cold warning for Northwest Montana, which will be in effect from Dec. 19 through Dec. 23. The region is expected to see sub-zero temperatures, snow accumulation and intense wind chills over the next few days, and residents are advised to exercise caution and avoid travel. Temperatures are slated to fall well below zero degrees Fahrenheit and could dip as low as minus 45 degrees.

Reports from NWS in Missoula predict snowfall through Tuesday, with a powerful jet streak developing late Tuesday through Wednesday that will intensify snow, wind and wind chills.

“If there’s ever a time to put off discretionary travel, Tuesday evening and overnight would a good time to prepare staying put. However, if you must travel Tuesday night, remember to pack a winter survival kit in your vehicle,” NWS wrote in an area forecast discussion. “Blowing and drifting of that snow will decrease visibility and make for tricky navigation (particularly in the backcountry).”

Wednesday night into Thursday will see the lowest temperatures of the week, with a predicted low of negative 25 degrees on Wednesday night and a high of minus 5 on Thursday.

NWS is advising residents to remain vigilant against hypothermia. Expected wind chills in the -10 to -40 degree range can cause hypothermia in a matter of minutes. To avoid hypothermia and frostbite, it is important to dress in layers, wear hats and gloves while outside, drink warm liquids throughout the day and seek shelter if you begin to see symptoms.

A warmer Pacific airmass will likely return to the area by late this week, however it is possible that extreme cold will continue into the weekend, as fresh snow and the low sun angle in December tend to reinforce cold air. More information on weather patterns can be found at www.weather.gov/mso.