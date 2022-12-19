Montana’s First Amazon Facility Under Construction in Missoula

E-commerce giant Amazon is constructing its first facility in the Treasure State in Missoula, according to a release from Gov. Greg Gianforte on Friday.

“We’re thrilled Amazon has recognized Missoula’s business-friendly environment, unmatched quality of life, and hardworking and talented workforce, and look forward to the 100 good-paying jobs their investment will bring to Missoula,” Gianforte said in the release.

The 72,000-square-foot delivery station, part of the “last mile” stage of shipping, will receive orders from larger Amazon facilities across the U.S. and dispatch delivery vans to bring those orders to customers’ front doors.

“We look forward to bringing faster and more efficient package delivery to Montana residents, as well as to growing our partnerships with businesses and community organizations in the area,” said Amazon spokesperson Leigh Anne Gullett.

The construction project has been a collaborative effort among multiple Montana-based businesses including GroundSpeed Concepts, Dick Anderson Construction, True North Steel, Temp Right Service, INC, PETES Electric, and Hyalite Engineers.

Construction for the building is slated to cost $8.1 million, according to reporting from the Missoulian.

This story originally appeared in the The Daily Montanan, which can be found online at dailymontanan.com.