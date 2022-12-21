Market Trends: New Single-Family Listings Trending Down

Let’s look across the Flathead Valley at single-family residence new listings – by city – over the preceding three-month period (September 1 through November 30), and let’s compare that to the same period for the prior two years (homes listed for prices ranging from $200,000 through $899,999). Quantity bars use the left axis range, while median price-per-foot lines use the right axis range.
Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.
