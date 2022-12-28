Year in Review 2022: Year in Photos A selection of the Beacon's best images from the last year By Hunter D'Antuono December 28, 2022 An Indian Relay racer bursts down the track at the Northwest Montana Fair and Rodeo in Kalispell on August 19, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon Jessica Dahlman, registered nurse at Logan Health and Kalispell City Councilor, pictured after a shift at the hospital on Jan. 21, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon The speckled coat of Isabelle the Clydesdale horse at Clydesdale Outpost in Whitefish on Jan. 7, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon A barn at sundown in Somers on Feb. 22, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon Marco Forcone, Don Caverly, Nick Spear and Matthew Bussard of The New Wave Time Trippers in Whitefish on Feb. 11, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon A bulldozer pushes mounds of garbage around the Flathead County Landfill in Kalispell on Feb. 18, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon Randy Schwan cuts Jim Patrick’s hair at Joe’s Barbershop on Main Street in Kalispell on Feb. 17, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon A competitor steers his stool during the Barstool Ski Races at Cabin Fever Days in Martin City on Feb. 12, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon Flathead High School swimmer Lily Milner on March 10, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon A yellow fritillary blossoms on a south-facing hillside in the Smith Valley on April 2, 2022. It is among the very first native wildflowers to bloom after the snowmelt. The flower’s bulbs are an energy-dense spring snack for humans and bears alike. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon A sunken boat at the bottom of Foys Lake in Kalispell on April 3, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon Whitefish Mountain Resort’s pond skim on April 9, 2022. Costumed skiers and snowboarders skip across a pool of water at the bottom of the hill in competition for a cash prize as part of the resort’s closing weekend festivities. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon Country musician Tim Helnore, age 22, pictured in the basement of his family’s home in Olney on April 15, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon Renee Hindle appears at Depot Park in Kalispell costumed in garb from the TV series, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” for a protest for abortion rights on May 14, 2022. Hundreds gathered for a march in downtown Kalispell that coincided with many protests around the country for abortion rights over the weekend after a leaked majority draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court revealed a vote to overturn Roe V. Wade. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon A bison grazes among blooming arrowleaf balsamroot on the Bison Range nature preserve on the Flathead Indian Reservation on May 20, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon Salish elder Johnny Arlee folds his hands over his hat and cane during a prayer at the Bison Range Restoration Celebration on the Flathead Indian Reservation on May 20, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon A kayaker competes in the Expert Slalom event in the rapids of the Swan River for the 47th annual The Bigfork Whitewater Festival on May 28, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon A bald eagle takes off from its tree perch on Wild Horse Island on Flathead Lake on June 4, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon A rainbow arcs over waves crashing into Somers Bay on Flathead Lake on June 11, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon Brock Knoten of the Glacier Range Riders pitches during the team’s very first game in their new stadium, Flathead Field, in Kalispell on June 14, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon The Flathead River floods near Leisure Island Park in Kalispell on June 15, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon The fishing access at Old Steel Bridge in Kalispell floods as the Flathead River breaches its banks on June 14, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon Park employees dig out the Logan Pass Visitor Center in Glacier National Park on July 5, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon Storm clouds loom over Kalispell on July 7, 2022. The clouds produced hailstones large enough to kill birds and squirrels in town. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon Lord Huron performs at Under the Big Sky music festival in Whitefish on July 15, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon A concert-goer at Under the Big Sky music festival in Whitefish on July 15, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon Sunlight filters through the trees over a crowd at Under the Big Sky music festival in Whitefish on July 15, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon Kalispell commemorates the completion of the Parkline Trail with a ribbon cutting and confetti on July 21, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon A wolf slinks through the grass near the Inside North Fork in Glacier National Park on July 30, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon Stars, meteors and the Milky Way over Kinnerly Peak on Upper Kintla Lake in Glacier National Park on July 30, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon An aircraft dumps water on the edge of the Elmo Fire burning on the western shore of Flathead Lake on August 1, 2022. The fire destroyed multiple homes. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon Wildland firefighter Tyler Lambdin returns to fire camp at the Elmo Powwow Grounds after a day of fighting the Elmo Fire on August 3, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon An Indian Relay racer bursts down the track at the Northwest Montana Fair and Rodeo in Kalispell on August 19, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon An aerial view of Elkview Operations, one of Teck Resources’ sprawling metallurgic coal mines, in British Columbia on August 30, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon Brash Rodeo in Columbia Falls on Sept. 1, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon Sinopah Mountain is reflected in Two Medicine Lake on a calm morning in Glacier National Park on Oct. 15, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon Autumn leaves float in Ashley Creek in Kalispell on Oct. 22, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon St. Ignatius wins the Class B State Championship cross country meet in Missoula on Oct. 22, 2022. Micah Drew | Flathead Beacon Halloween-costumed horses, children and their parents visit with the Therapy in Motion equines, an occupational therapy outfit that incorporates horses as part of its treatments in Kalispell on Oct. 29, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon The Columbia Falls Wildcats celebrate their 5-2 win over The Park High Rangers in the Class A state soccer championship at Columbia Falls High School on Oct. 29, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon Whitefish’s Maya Lacey reacts to her team’s 2-1 loss to Billings Central at the Class A soccer state championship in Whitefish on Oct. 29, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon Stands of golden larch meet snow-covered hills over Dickey Lake near Trego on Nov. 5, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon Ryan Zinke mingles at his election night party at Casey’s in downtown Whitefish on Nov. 8, 2022. Zinke, a Republican, won Montana’s western U.S. house seat. Joseph Farrier of Bigfork High School on Nov. 22, 2022. Hunter D'Antuono | Flathead Beacon A whitebark pine on a snowy slope above Appistoki Creek in the Two Medicine area of Glacier National Park on Nov. 13, 2022. Hunter D'Antuono | Flathead Beacon T, age 15, sits in a hotel room in Kalispell with his mother Reanna Taliaferro and his sister X, age 7, where they have lived since June, pictured on Dec. 8, 2022. Due to a lack of affordable housing in the Flathead Valley in recent years, many longtime residents have been forced to forgo a place of their own. Hunter D'Antuono | Flathead Beacon Cady McClurg walks through a frigid downtown Kalispell on Dec. 20, 2022. A powerful winter storm brought copious snow and temperatures as low as -35 to the Flathead in the week leading up to Christmas Day. Hunter D'Antuono | Flathead Beacon 