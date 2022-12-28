Market Trends: Flathead Valley Home Sales By Vintage

Over the past five years, we’ve occasionally looked at home sales snapshots by construction vintage (year they were built), for Flathead County. Let’s update the chart with single-family home sales from January 1 through November 30, 2022 (sold prices $300,000 to $999,999). Homes built since 2018 sold in the greatest quantity by far (blue bars, right range) – and they brought $350 median dollars per square foot (green line, left range). The gold line (right range) indicates median square footage in 100’s.

The orange line (right range) — median days from listing to contract (DTC) — shows that the newest vintage was snapped up fastest; most vintages were under contract within 25 days of listing. Highest median dollars per square foot: those built between 1913 and 1917, at almost $500 per square foot.

© Copyright 2022 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.