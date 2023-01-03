Man Arrested Following Shooting at Kalispell Town Pump

A 40-year-old man on Dec. 30 was arrested on a felony assault with a weapon charge after he allegedly shot another man at the Town Pump gas station and casino on West Reserve Drive, according to a Kalispell Police Department press release.

Jacob Norris was booked in the Flathead County Detention Center on the night of the incident.

Officers were dispatched to the Town Pump for a report of an assault with a weapon on Friday night at 9:34 p.m. where they found a victim who had sustained a single gunshot wound following an argument that involved two other individuals. Multiple people were detained, according to the release.

The victim was being treated at Logan Health as of Dec. 31.

The investigation is ongoing. Call Detective Chad Sweigert at (406) 758-7791 if you have information regarding the case.