Abell Voted Chairperson of County Commission

Brad Abell was voted chairperson of the Flathead County Commission at the first meeting of the new year on Jan. 3.

Abell replaces Commissioner Pam Holmquist as the top official on the three-person board. The chair is responsible for conducting the commission’s public meetings in compliance with state law. The three commissioners each take year-long stints in the leadership roll, usually rotating through the spot in order.

Commissioner Randy Brodehl was appointed vice-chair, after serving as chair in 2021. Holmquist is the longest serving member of the board by eight years after winning her first election in 2010. Brodehl was elected in 2018 and Abell, the newest member of the commission was elected in 2020.

Abell represents the northern portion of Flathead County, including Columbia Falls and Whitefish.