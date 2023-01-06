New Year, New Legislative Session

It’s the New Year and the start of the 68th Montana legislative session, a whirlwind 90 days when our elected state representatives and senators meet in Helena, the state capital. While many of us are still combating election cycle fatigue, coupled with the likely indulgent celebrations of the holidays, it’s easy to tune out politics. Elections get all the hype and we’re bombarded for far too long by mailings and ads about candidates, so it’s easy to forget that lawmaking is occurring during the same time when we’re forming our resolutions for the New Year, returning to work after vacation, and getting our kids back on their school schedules. It may be easy to shrug off the proposed slate in Helena, but it’s wise to stay engaged with statewide politics.

The Republican Party has a supermajority across the House and Senate, so it will be interesting to observe what will occur in Helena. Will the dominating party take advantage of culture wars or will they get down to work and address the most pressing issues our state is facing like affordable housing, failing public infrastructure, and the crisis occurring at the state’s only psychiatric hospital in Warm Springs? Will the GOP rise to the challenge to address how explosive population growth in areas like the Flathead Valley has put a strain on so many Montanans, many families forced to sell their homes and move to another state where they can afford to live? How will our elected officials address the crisis of lead in our children’s water supply in our public schools? Last spring, after school districts submitted their water tests to the state, almost one-third of all fixtures had dangerous levels of lead in their water. This is unacceptable for our children, and the state should move quickly to supply the funding and resources needed for our public schools to remedy this emergency. This is just a short list that’s top of my mind. Montanans are wondering what will happen in Helena and if we, the citizens, will see our government work with competence to address these challenges. Or will they succumb to the easy clickbait of attacking issues that should be determined outside of legislative halls, in one’s own home, or among family?

Montana has a sound, legal Constitution that grants an impressive set of protections, including privacy and access to clean water and public lands. To my elected representatives, work toward the steep challenges that we face: making housing a legislative priority that places the public interest above private, funding programs to support public health measures, especially mental health services, fostering a cooperative, collaborative approach with the political minority that is focused on issues with childcare and the workforce retention. Above all, don’t squander those 90-days on ideological, partisan hot topics. It doesn’t benefit anyone.

I expect a lot from my elected officials, and you should, too. Stay engaged, share your concerns, and demand that they work hard this session to create a more equitable, fair and beautiful Montana for all of us to continue to enjoy.

Maggie Doherty is a writer and book reviewer who lives in Kalispell with her family.