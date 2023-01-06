Tester Deserves Credit for Reserve Road Funding

I applaud Sen. Jon Tester’s recent announcement of the $25 million Rural Surface Transportation Grant to Kalispell to widen West Reserve Road to alleviate congestion and improve Flathead Valley’s infrastructure. As part of the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, this is an example of federal legislation and funding assisting the local economy and population all across the country.

When the project is completed and the ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled, I hope Sen. Tester is invited, can attend and participate! Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Matt Rosendale, who voted against the legislation, should not be included! Voters in 2024 need to remember that fact and ask what they have worked on while in office.

James Koscielniak

Bigfork