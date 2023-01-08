Something Amok at Holland Lake Lodge 

Something’s amok at Holland Lake Lodge (HLL). HLL, Inc. and POWDR Corporation claim the resort’s cabins are “generally dilapidated” and POWDR further described the infrastructure as “failing.” The Flathead National Forest justified the project, in part, by claiming the lodge and associated buildings were in a state of disrepair, some to the point some of needing to be demolished. Yet, HLL marketing for 2023 claims “six charming lakeside cabins” and refers to them as “rustic.” Are the cabins dilapidated or charming and rustic – worth $395 per night?

The Special Use Permit requires the holder to maintain improvements in good working order and the Forest Service to monitor permit compliance. Failing infrastructure would be a violation of the permit and permit renewal is contingent on the holder being “in compliance.” The permit was renewed in 2017 – no mention of permit violations and remedies.

So, no money in HLL’s coffers to properly maintain and update resort infrastructure? In 2009, the lodge owner built a manager’s cabin. In 2020, HLL received a $61,236 PPP federal loan for payroll that was forgiven. Recently, HLL sold its liquor license to HLL Restaurant, LLC, owned by POWDR’s CEO, for a mere $1,000, while a liquor license in Columbia Falls sold in 2022 for $551,000.

Something’s amok! Either the Project Scoping Purpose and Need is misleading, or the Forest Service is negligent in enforcing permit compliance, or both.

Pete Feigley

Seeley Lake