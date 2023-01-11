Market Trends: Flathead County Median Home Sales

Looking at single-family residence sales by month sold (original list price between $250,000 and $899,999), over the past seven years, let’s chart as clustered columns the quantities sold, as same-colored lines the median days from listing to contract, and as same-colored dashed lines the median percentage of sold price to original list price. Median sold price percentage (of original list) extended its November recovery from 92% to 93% in December, and DTC rose a tad last month.
Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.
