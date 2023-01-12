A waffle maker is a handy tool for an easy sourdough breakfast. It’s also an ideal way to get to know a new sourdough starter, like the one I’m giving away through the end of January. You can find the giveaway form at TwiceAsTasty.com.

When you receive the dehydrated packet of my personal starter, you’ll notice the rehydration instructions recommend waffles as one of your first sourdough creations. You can also use this recipe if your starter has sat dormant in the fridge for a few weeks. Instead of discarding sluggish starter, use it to mix up waffle batter, feed what’s left in your starter jar and wake up to both a tasty breakfast and a bubbly starter ready to turn into bread dough.

When I was at university, a local breakfast cafe served “power waffles” topped with granola, yogurt and fresh berries as an energy boost to start the day. They inspired this version, which adds the tang of sourdough to the batter. Although I love the flavor, the thick batter needs help spreading out and tends to stick to the waffle maker. That’s why I give detailed instructions for how I prep the waffle maker and remove the cooked waffles. The same batter works for pancakes too.

Sourdough Power Waffles

Makes about 6 waffles

300 grams (1 cup) sourdough starter (100% hydration), unfed

240 grams (about 1 cup) milk

120 grams (about 1 cup) all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon sugar (optional)

1 egg

3 tablespoons butter, melted, plus more for cooking

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon (optional)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup yogurt, for serving

1 cup granola, for serving

Fresh berries or fruit syrup, for serving

In a large mixing bowl, stir together the sourdough starter, milk, flour and sugar, if using. Cover and let ferment overnight at room temperature. Feed the remaining starter in your jar.

In the morning, beat together the egg and melted butter in a small bowl; add this to the sourdough mixture. Stir in the cinnamon, if using, along with the salt and baking soda.

Plug in and preheat a waffle maker. Use a pastry brush to spread melted butter quickly yet carefully over the waffle maker’s hot top and bottom plates. Scoop 3/4 to 1 cup of batter onto the bottom plate, using the larger amount for deep, Belgian-style waffles. Quickly spread the thick batter with a butter knife until it covers most of the plate’s surface, and then close the lid and let cook completely.

Once done, raise the lid, use the butter knife to carefully lift a corner of the waffle from the bottom plate and then pull the waffle free. Brush the plates again with melted butter before cooking the next waffle.

Serve immediately, or keep warm in a single layer in a 200°F oven. To serve, top each waffle with 3 to 4 tablespoons each of yogurt and granola, plus fresh berries or fruit syrup.

Julie Laing is a Bigfork-based cookbook author and food blogger at TwiceAsTasty.com.