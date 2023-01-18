Market Trends: 2022 Median Square Footage

Frequently last year (by request), we looked at the median amount of square footage for single-family residences sold (by city and sold price range). Let’s refresh the data, moving the window forward to cover the entire year (January through December 2022).
Polson usually offers the largest –but no longer in the extreme – and Whitefish usually the smallest. Kalispell and Columbia Falls are often neck-and-neck; in four of the ranges Columbia Falls is slightly above the Kalispell.
Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.
Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.
Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.