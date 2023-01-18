Prep Basketball Rankings: Jan. 17

Though Class AA was muddled again last week, the top slots in the three smaller classes held firm with Lewistown (8-0), Missoula Loyola (10-0) and Lustre Christian (10-0) for the boys and Billings Central, Bigfork (10-0) and North Country for the girls.
The rankings:
(Through Jan. 16)
BOYS RANKINGS
Class AA
- Billings West (5-1)
- Helena (6-1)
- Billings Skyview (6-2)
- Hellgate (6-2)
- Helena Capital (4-1)
Class A
- Lewistown (8-0)
- Butte Central (8-1)
- Billings Central (7-1)
- Hamilton (8-1)
- Columbia Falls (8-1)
Class B
- Missoula Loyola (10-0)
- Bigfork (8-2)
- Fairfield (7-1)
- Columbus (9-0)
- Wolf Point (9-0)
GIRLS RANKINGS
Class AA
- Helena Capital (6-1)
- Billings West (5-1)
- Gallatin (5-2)
- Billings Skyview (6-2)
- Hellgate (5-2)
Class A
- Billings Central (8-0)
- Dillon (10-0)
- Browning (8-0)
- Laurel (8-1)
- Hardin (6-2)
Class B
- Bigfork (10-0)
- Huntley Project (9-0)
- Malta (9-1)
- Baker (7-2)
- Big Timber (8-1)
