Basketball

Prep Basketball Rankings: Jan. 17

Bigfork girls remain undefeated against statewide competition

By Micah Drew
Basketball player holds a basketball. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Though Class AA was muddled again last week, the top slots in the three smaller classes held firm with Lewistown (8-0), Missoula Loyola (10-0) and Lustre Christian (10-0) for the boys and Billings Central, Bigfork (10-0) and North Country for the girls.

The rankings:

(Through Jan. 16)

BOYS RANKINGS

Class AA

  1. Billings West (5-1) 
  2. Helena (6-1) 
  3. Billings Skyview (6-2) 
  4. Hellgate (6-2)
  5. Helena Capital (4-1) 

Class A

  1. Lewistown (8-0)
  2. Butte Central (8-1)
  3. Billings Central (7-1)
  4. Hamilton (8-1)
  5. Columbia Falls (8-1)

Class B

  1. Missoula Loyola (10-0)
  2. Bigfork (8-2)
  3. Fairfield (7-1)
  4. Columbus (9-0)
  5. Wolf Point (9-0)

GIRLS RANKINGS

Class AA

  1. Helena Capital (6-1) 
  2. Billings West (5-1)
  3. Gallatin (5-2) 
  4. Billings Skyview (6-2)
  5. Hellgate (5-2)

Class A

  1. Billings Central (8-0)
  2. Dillon (10-0)
  3. Browning (8-0)
  4. Laurel (8-1)
  5. Hardin (6-2)

Class B

  1. Bigfork (10-0)
  2. Huntley Project (9-0)
  3. Malta (9-1)
  4. Baker (7-2) 
  5. Big Timber (8-1)

Via 406mtsports.com

