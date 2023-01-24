Man Charged with Deliberate Homicide in Whitefish

The Whitefish Police Department on Jan. 24 responded to a homicide at the Local Monthly Lodging Apartments at 6400 Highway 93 South in Whitefish.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., the police department received multiple 911 calls reporting a single gunshot at the site. Responding officers located an adult male, who they determined was deceased as a result of the gunshot wound. Officers identified 32-year-old Steven Justin Hedrick as the shooter. Hedrick was detained, questioned and transported to the Flathead County Detention Center, where he is currently being held on deliberate homicide charges.

Police are not releasing the identity of the victim pending notification of next of kin.

According to a press release from the Whitefish Police Department, the investigation is ongoing.