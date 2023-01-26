Browning Man Charged in Assault Sentenced to Two Years in Prison

A 30-year-old Browning man who admitted to beating another man in the head on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation was sentenced Jan. 26 to two years in federal prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office press release.

Dale Ray Racine pleaded guilty to assault resulting in bodily injury last September in U.S. District Court before Judge Brian M. Morris.

According to court documents, Racine and another individual on Nov. 19, 2021 assaulted the victim in a Browning residence. The victim was asleep when he woke up to banging on the door and heard people talking. When he sat up, the victim saw Racine and the other individual rushing toward him. He was struck multiple times in the head and once to the hand and legs.

The victim was treated for his injuries.