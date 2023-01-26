I can list plenty of reasons to make sourdough English muffins: flavor, texture, minimal kneading – and surprisingly, no oven required.

A few tools help. I recommend a kitchen scale for English muffins and all of your sourdough baking. I’ve estimated volume equivalents, but weights are more accurate when feeding and using sourdough starter.

An instant-read thermometer provides accuracy during cooking. With it, you can check and slightly boost the heat for an extra couple of minutes as needed. Without one, I suggest finishing the muffins in a preheated 350°F oven for an extra 10 minutes to ensure cooked-through centers.

Finally, grab a basic dinner fork. When the muffins have cooled, poke the tines into the side seam at several points and then separate the halves for classic nooks and crannies. Beyond tools, you need sourdough starter, which I’m giving away through January 31. Find the giveaway form at TwiceAsTasty.com.

Stovetop Sourdough English Muffins

Makes about 12

300 grams (about 1 cup) sourdough starter (100% hydration)

75 grams (about 1/3 cup) water

75 grams (about 1/3 cup) milk

70 grams (about 10 tablespoons) whole-wheat flour

200 grams (about 1-3/4 cups) all-purpose flour, divided

15 grams (about 1 tablespoon) honey or brown sugar (optional)

8 grams (about 1-1/2 teaspoons) sea salt

4 grams (about 1 teaspoon) baking soda

Set a large bowl on a kitchen scale. Measure in the starter, water and milk; stir together. Mix in the whole-wheat flour and 130 grams of all-purpose flour. Cover the bowl with a damp tea towel; let rest at a cool room temperature for eight to 24 hours. Feed your starter.

To the bowl, add the remaining 70 grams of all-purpose flour and the honey or sugar, if using; sprinkle with the salt and baking soda, and then mix until the dough clings together. Turn the dough out onto a floured surface and knead for about one minute, completely mixing in the new ingredients. Let rest for about 10 minutes.

Roll out the dough to about 1/2 inch thick. Using a wide-mouth canning ring, inverted pint glass or large biscuit cutter, cut out as many circles as possible. Gather the trimmings, briefly knead them into a ball and then roll again; let rest for another 10 minutes before cutting out the remaining dough. Place the circles onto a cornmeal-sprinkled baking tray, sprinkle with more cornmeal and let rest for 30 to 40 minutes, until slightly risen.

Preheat a well-season cast iron or oil-rubbed nonstick skillet over low heat. In batches as needed, fill the pan with dough circles, cover loosely with a lid or piece of foil and cook for 7 minutes; flip the circles and cook another 7 minutes, until golden and cooked through. When done, the bread’s center should register about 200°F on an instant-read thermometer.

Transfer the finished English muffins to a wire rack to cool. Unsplit muffins will keep for several days at room temperature or refrigerated or several months in a zip-close bag in the freezer.

