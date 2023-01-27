Let’s Come Together to Find Solutions to Homelessness

This week, our county commissioners called for the community to share their experiences with the homeless. I have a strong sense of civic duty. Thus, I oblige.

Since October, I’ve volunteered at the Flathead Warming Center. In just over three months, I’ve had more interactions with the homeless population than in all my life before. In that time, I’ve learned some of their stories.

X once caught the game sealing interception in high school football. X is working out of homelessness to be reunited with their children. X’s family has lived in the Flathead for three generations. X knows how to spot a collector-worthy two-dollar bill. X can make a quality quesadilla in the microwave. X takes care of a sick parent. X got promoted. X volunteers at the warming center because they were once homeless. X plays a mean game of cribbage.

In hearing their stories, I’ve learned how naive generalizing about the homeless is. To relegate their place to the “parks, streets, and alleys,” or imply they are only seeking a fix, only perpetuates counterproductive stereotypes.

The county commissioners seek accountability from the most downtrodden amongst us. I call for the same from our elected officials. While I agree that “hard conversations solve hard problems,” and that this conversation is long overdue, it’s irresponsible to elicit one on such dehumanizing terms. The commissioners’ letter vilifies the most vulnerable members of our community. They’ve also denounced the very people who care enough to actually help.

Let’s come together to figure out how to better support the people around us who need it most. Solutions will surely take time, and yes, the conversations will be hard. But let’s not lose sight of the fact that we are talking about people. Let’s be better than our county commissioners.

Sonny Mazzullo

Kalispell