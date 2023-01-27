fbpx
Skip to content
Lifestyle

Nostalgia

Spend time with the ones you love, and find joy in the stillness. These really are the good old days.

By Chelsea Martini
The Sluis family, photographed by Mandy Mohler of Field Guide Designs.

Model: The Sluis Family, Coty (Mom) | Josh (Dad) / Austin | Luna

What Coty is wearing:

Free People skyline skinny jeans, $78, The Toggery, Kalispell

Bludstone women’s original boots, $209, The Toggery, Kalispell

Buffalo check jacket, $29, TJ Maxx, Kalispell

What Josh is wearing:

Woolrich check over shirt, $20, Salvation Army, Kalispell

Filson field flannel shirt, $115, The Toggery, Whitefish

Accessories pictured:

Vintage sled, $150, Kalispell Antique Mall, Kalispell

Pendleton GNP throw blanket, $199, Two Nineteen Main, Polson

Styled by Chelsea Martini and Mandy Mohler. Photographed by Mandy Mohler of Field Guide Designs.

STYLE GUIDE

Vintage sled

$150

Kalispell Antique Mall

Kalispell

Pendleton GNP throw blanket

$199

Two Nineteen Main

Polson

Holiday Storybook

$10

Pretty Good Books

Polson

Tree shaped cast iron pan

$25

Bed Bath and Beyond

Kalispell

Vintage Scotch tape tin

$5

Kalispell Antique Mall

Kalispell

Vintage Pennant indoor Christmas lights

$20

Station 8

Columbia Falls

Webelos colors bands

$15

Kalispell Antique Mall

Kalispell

The Sluis family, photographed by Mandy Mohler of Field Guide Designs.

Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.

Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.