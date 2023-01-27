Model: The Sluis Family, Coty (Mom) | Josh (Dad) / Austin | Luna
What Coty is wearing:
Free People skyline skinny jeans, $78, The Toggery, Kalispell
Bludstone women’s original boots, $209, The Toggery, Kalispell
Buffalo check jacket, $29, TJ Maxx, Kalispell
What Josh is wearing:
Woolrich check over shirt, $20, Salvation Army, Kalispell
Filson field flannel shirt, $115, The Toggery, Whitefish
Accessories pictured:
Vintage sled, $150, Kalispell Antique Mall, Kalispell
Pendleton GNP throw blanket, $199, Two Nineteen Main, Polson
STYLE GUIDE
Holiday Storybook
$10
Pretty Good Books
Polson
Tree shaped cast iron pan
$25
Bed Bath and Beyond
Kalispell
Vintage Scotch tape tin
$5
Kalispell Antique Mall
Kalispell
Vintage Pennant indoor Christmas lights
$20
Station 8
Columbia Falls
Webelos colors bands
$15
Kalispell Antique Mall
Kalispell