The Consequences of Wealth Disparity

Concerning the article “Flathead County Commissioners Fault Local Resource Providers for Homeless Crisis”, this is what the grist of the U.S. wealth disparity is. The Flathead is just fine for the people that can afford to live here but for too many, the sight (and smell) of the lowest rungs of our society is just too much. They complain to the sympathetic county commissioners who were elected by the Gianforte “Montana values” crowd who believe that these people are not your neighbors if they can’t afford to be. Are we just an exclusive, privileged enclave that rose to wealth without any assistance? If you can answer that with an affirmative, then God bless you fool.

Chuck Mollica

Bigfork