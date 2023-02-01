Market Trends: Flathead County Quarterly Residential Home Sales Quantities

Looking back six years, at quarterly sales quantities of Flathead County residences, you can see the boom starting in the third quarter of 2020. The pull-back really started in the first quarter of 2022, and continued throughout the year (over prior years’ quantities).
Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.
