Mechanical Issues Prompt Evacuation of New Chairlift on Big Mountain

Skiers on Big Mountain were evacuated from Chair 4, the Snow Ghost Express, over the course of three hours on Wednesday morning after the chairlift experienced mechanical issues, according to communications from managers at Whitefish Mountain Resort.

Chair 4, the mountain’s newest lift, opened for the season on Dec. 30. The six-person chair brings skiers from the Base Lodge to the top of Inspiration Ridge.

The resort ceased operation of multiple chairlifts during the evacuation to free up staff for assistance, leaving less than half of the mountain’s lifts in operation for a period of time during the morning. The evacuation was resort’s second of the season, after malfunctions on Chair 1 required an emergency evacuation on Dec. 28.

Chad Sokol, public relations manager for Whitefish Mountain Resort, released the following statement: “It’s been another tough day on the mountain with multiple chairlift stoppages, and we know it’s been a frustrating experience for many of our guests — on a pow day, of all days. Chair 2 didn’t run today, and we were forced to stop Chair 4 around 9:40 a.m. due to an unrelated mechanical issue. Out of consideration for guests’ safety and comfort, we again made the call to perform a rope evacuation and our dedicated ski patrollers sprang into action along with other resort staff. We also paused Chairs 7, 8 and 11 and the Bigfoot T-Bar so additional staff could assist with the evacuation. All guests were safely removed from the lift line by approximately 12:35 p.m. and we’re committed to trying to remedy their situations.”

“We’re still taking stock of what happened today and learning more lessons. For now we can promise this: We will keep working to provide the best service and value possible for everyone who skis and rides at Whitefish Mountain Resort,” Sokol added.